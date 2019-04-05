Malaysian fighting for life after escaping Abu Sayyaf captors

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian is reportedly fighting for his life after being rescued by Philippine security forces during a gunfire exchange with Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines yesterday.

A Mindanao-based news portal today reported the Malaysian, identified as Jari Abdullah, 34, was found critically injured by the Philippine authorities about 4.25pm yesterday on Simusa Island.

The Malaysian hostage was escaping from his Abu Sayyaf captors and had been shot in the head and chest.

“The kidnap victim tried to escape from his captors during the firefight but was shot by the Abu Sayyaf,” the Philippine daily quoted Western Mindanao Command spokesperson Lt. Col. Gerry Besana saying.

He added that Jari was airlifted to the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital in Jolo for medical treatment at about 7pm yesterday.

Jari, a fisherman, from a village in Sim-Sim, near Sandakan, Sabah was forcibly taken from a fishing trawler near Pegasus Reef and the Philippines’ Tawi-Tawi chain of islands by the Abu Sayyaf alongside Indonesians Heri Ardiansyah, 19, and Hariadin, 45 last Dec 15.

The portal added the two Indonesians are still being held captive.

Sabah police chief Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah on Feb 20 said Malaysian police were working with their Philippines counterparts to free the hostages.