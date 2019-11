PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian film industry is in for better times following the signing of a co-production agreement between Malaysia and Australia in Sydney today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that with the signing of the agreement, Malaysian productions will be seen as Australian productions to facilitate penetration of markets of other countries that have signed similar agreements with Australia.

He said Australia has co-production agreements with countries like Canada, China, Singapore, Italy, Germany and United Kingdom.

“It will also enable close collaboration which will help in raising quantity and quality of co-productions between the two countries,” Gobind said in a statement here in conjunction with the signing of the agreement.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne. — Bernama