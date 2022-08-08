Malaysian Fire and Rescue Dept always prepared for various tasks, challenges

MARANG: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), which now has a strength of nearly 30,000 officers and members nationwide, is always prepared for various tasks and challenges.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the department had a strength 13,000 officers and permanent staff at 327 fire stations, as well as more than 2,000 auxiliary fire officers and more than 13,000 volunteer fire officers nationwide.

He said such a huge strength was necessary, together with modern firefighting assets, for the department to face various operational challenges, especially in having to handle more than 150,000 emergency calls every year.

“The ministry has placed fire and rescue preparedness as one of the ministry’s six main focuses for 2022, in support of the goals and aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) initiated by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) , and also towards achieving the ministry’s agenda to make Malaysia a liveable country ,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the Commissioning Parade of 737 (KB19) fire officers at the Eastern Region Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy in Wakaf Tapai near here today.

Also present was Fire and Rescue director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

According to Reezal Merican, said the recruitment of the 737 new firefighters who were commissioned today is to fill the vacancies nationwide.

The firefighters who were commissioned today included 40 firemen from private agencies, namely Johor Port, Penang Port, Bintulu Port, Northport and Wehaya Sdn. Bhd, he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government had approved an allocation of RM40 million for the development of Phase of the Eastern Region Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy in the Eastern Region, which include training facilities such as the construction of a ‘Swift Water Training Simulator’ and a Water Rescue Training Complex.

“I am confident that with the availability of modern training facilities, it will increase the skill level of the firefighters,“ he said. - Bernama