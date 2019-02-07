Malaysian firm in semis of US Global Innovation contest

PETALING JAYA: A local company, Agridon Consulting, has advanced to the 2019 US Department of State’s Global Innovation through Science and Technology (GIST) Tech-I Semifinals, for its innovation in urban sustainable food ecosystem.

GIST Tech-I is an annual competition that challenges aspiring science and technology entrepreneurs in 132 emerging economies to pitch their ideas or start-ups to experts and the general public.

Agridon Consulting was founded by Kim Hong Ju, Shirley Chiu, and Dr Chan Chian-wen. It is working on building a platform based urban sustainable food ecosystem, through its social media movement, “foodporn our way to a greener tomorrow”.

“Our raison d’etre (purpose) is to re-monetise on the surplus whilst achieving poverty alleviation, zero hunger, and curbing carbon emission via social media,” Chan said.

“Social media has been shown to be the catalyst for political change and social change for an instance, the #MeToo movement.

“Therefore, we believe that social media will also be the catalyst for sustainable green movement.”

The competition is part of GIST’s initiative and has been implemented by the American Association for the Advancement of Science since 2014.

Agridon Consulting has been named one of the 80 2019 GIST Tech-I semifinalists.

It has urged the public to create a wider awareness to encourage active voting participation through various media and social media channels.

Watch the semifinalists’ pitch videos and vote every day until March 1 at www.gistnetwork.org/content/vote.

Users will need to register first to vote and can repeatedly cast a vote for the same entry after every 24 hours.

For more information about Agridon Consulting, visit myemptyplate.org or contact chianwenchan@yahoo.co.uk/emptyplate@yahoo.com