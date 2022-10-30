Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority to build fishermen’s market in Paitan: Ronald

PAITAN: The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) will develop a fishermen’s market here to boost the income of fishermen in this sub-district by selling their catch directly to consumers.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the initiative is being funded by existing allocations of RM200,000.

“The market will be more organised and centred under one roof with better infrastructure and using proper equipment all prepared by LKIM.

“The ministry will continue to look at the needs of fishermen in rural areas to give them the opportunity to sell their catch directly to consumers without the involvement of middlemen to indirectly boost their income,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the market here today, in the presence of LKIM director-general Yusoff Othman.

Ronald said the Paitan Fishermen’s Market, expected to be completed at the end of next year, will be LKIM’s 12th market in Sabah and the 136th in Malaysia.

He added that the transactions at the 135 fishermen’s markets in Malaysia had exceeded RM44.1 million with sales of over 3,000 metric tons of catch since January this year till September. - Bernama