SHAH ALAM: Malaysian flags must be flown at half-mast from today until tomorrow as a mark of respect for the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar.

This announcement was made by the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar on his Twitter page.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the entire Pahang royal family over the passing of Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar.

“As a sign of mourning on the passing of Almarhum Tuanku, the Malaysian flag must be flown at half-mast from May 22 to 23,“ he said.

Sultan Ahmad Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50am today. He was 88. — Bernama