Malaysian fugitive businessman held in Thailand

PETALING JAYA: A fugitive Malaysian businessman operating in Thailand has been arrested in southern Songkhla province for alleged money laundering, The Nation Thailand reports.

The businessman was arrested in the early hours yesterday by a team led by National Police assistant chief Pol Lt-General Surachate Hakparn.

Police also searched his office in Sadao district on the Thai-Malaysian border.

His capture came after the recent arrests of local politicians in Songkhla and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

The business tycoon was also found to be the major financier of online gambling rings.