Malaysian healthcare industry players invited to invest in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan has invited Malaysian healthcare industry players to invest in Indonesia.

He said in a statement that the industry players need to see the potential, especially in the construction of hospitals outside Java island.

The matter was conveyed during a bilateral meeting with Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to discuss the Border Trade Agreement signed by the two ministers in Putrajaya yesterday, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

According to Zulkifli, the agreement will facilitate trade as well as improve the well-being of the people on the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Both countries will now continue the process of ratifying the agreement according to the provisions of the law in their respective countries before it is enforced.

Malaysia is Indonesia’s fifth export destination and fourth import source nation with the trade value reaching US$27.9 billion (US$1=RM4.60) last year.

Indonesia’s exports to Malaysia were worth US$15.4 billion and imports worth US$12.5 billion, with a trade surplus of US$2.9 billion. - Bernama