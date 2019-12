KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei, Ismail Salam (pix) died this morning after losing consciousness at his residence in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

Ismail was 51 years old.

His elder brother, Abu Yamin Salam said Ismail was confirmed dead at 8.33am after becoming unconscious at his residence at about 6.30am.

“The body is now at the Hospital Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, Bandar Seri Begawan,” he told Bernama.

The body is expected to be brought home to Kuching, Sarawak for burial.

Ismail joined the civil service as an administrative and diplomatic service officer at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1992 and had held the post of Division Secretary for Europe from January 2018 before being appointed as Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei.

He is survived by his wife, Rosita Ismail and two children Nur Hidayah, 23, and Haziq, 21, who is still studying in Hungary. — Bernama