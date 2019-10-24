Malaysian households remain resilient despite elevated aggregate debt level

KUALA LUMPUR: The financial position of Malaysian households remain resilient despite the elevated level of aggregate debt, a Bank Negara Malaysia official said today.

Director of Financial Surveillance Department Qaiser Iskandar Anwarudin said it was evidenced by the improvement in loan impairment ratio to 1.3% compared to the five-year average of 1.5% as well as a low portion of disposable income for loan repayment of 36%.

He said Malaysian households’ liquid financial asset-to-debt ratio remained ample at 1.5 times and asset to-debt ratio was even better at 4.1 times.

“On aggregate, households continue to be resilient with their financial position remains intact,“ he said in a briefing here.

However, he said certain segments of the households continued to be more vulnerable to shocks particularly among those earning below RM5,000 per month. — Bernama