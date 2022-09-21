Malaysian in S’pore bags RM32mil Toto jackpot

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian working in Singapore who bet on his favourite numbers won the RM32 million Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot drawn on Sept 14.

The 44-year-old lucky winner, who works as a supervisor for a trading company but resides in Johor, told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd when collecting his winnings that he believes the chances of winning are higher when one’s expectations are lower.

“I always bet on Toto 4D Jackpot and Supreme Toto 6/58 games just for the sake of playing, and I never expected that I could also become a jackpot winner one day.

“The winning numbers – 1, 3, 9, 11, 26 & 47 are some of my favourite numbers that I bet on regularly. My wife and I are excited that our dream has come true. Although I now qualify for early retirement, I will not allow myself to slack and will continue to work in Singapore,” he said.

The winner said he would use the windfall to pay off his housing loan, donate to charitable organisations, buy some properties, and set up an education fund for his children.

He bought a System 8 ticket which won him a whopping RM31,949,992.85 and an additional RM83,856 as System Play bonus.