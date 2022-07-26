Malaysian ‘Jho Low 2’ expected to be deported to China today

PETALING JAYA: Fugitive Malaysian businessman Tedy Teow Wooi Huat is expected to be deported to China to face the law.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Teow, who is a wanted man in Malaysia, China and Thailand, will be deported later today.

Quoting Thailand’s national daily Matichon Online, Thai national police assistant chief Pol Lt-Gen Surachate Hakparn said the Chinese embassy is facilitating the extradition.

For now, Teow is still under the custody of Thai immigration authorities.

It was reported Sunday (July 24) that a Thai immigration officer confirmed that Teow’s visa has been revoked and would be deported after he was arrested in a raid conducted by Surachate on Friday.

The raid led to the police searching the MBI Group founder’s office in Sadao at the Thai-Malaysian border.