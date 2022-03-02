Malaysian-made RTK 100% accurate in international assessment

KUALA LUMPUR: The ProDetect® COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, manufactured in Malaysia by Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn Bhd (Mediven®), recently obtained a 100 per cent accuracy score in the well-regarded External Quality Assessment Programme (EQAP) conducted by the European Society for external quality assessment (EsFEQA).

Operations Director of Mediven, Dr Lim Li Sze said: “The COVID-19 rapid test serves as a valuable initial screening tool. As confirmed in the EQAP, our ProDetect® test kit retains its quality and consistency in providing a high level of accuracy.

“As we see the cases rising by the day, it is crucial for early detection, isolation, and treatment of those infected and to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 infection.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Mediven®, Ariff Ismail added: “Our achievement in the EQAP assessment serves as a testament, in recognition of the dedication and ingenuity of the team at Mediven®, as we strive to deliver cutting-edge diagnostics technology from bench side to bedside.”

A total of 122 clinics and hospitals from 13 states and federal territories across West and East Malaysia which utilise the ProDetect® brand took part in the EQAP. All the participants are from public hospitals and health clinics under each State’s Health Department.

The ProDetect® Test-Kit provides test results within 20 minutes and is able to screen for all variants of concern (VOC), including delta and omicron. Results from third party evaluation has shown high concordance (100 per cent) with Real-Time PCR result.

According to a statement, Mediven® has a team of QC/QA which ensures high quality of its products.

Mediven® has two ranges of ProDetect® test kits for the detection of COVID-19. The professional uses either one of two types of samples, namely, oral fluid and nasopharyngeal swab whereas self-test kits use either saliva or nasal sample.

To ensure quality of Mediven®’s products, its manufacturing plant is certified with international certification ISO13485 Quality System.

Mediven® is also actively participating in international External Quality Assessment (EQA) and Proficiency Testing (PT) organised by independent bodies from the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.

The company recently partnered with MyDocLab™ to launch a healthcare app to enable schools, corporates, and individuals manage their employee and self-health status in an effective and simple manner and allows easy professional antigen rapid test reporting for international border crossing from the comfort of one’s home.

More details at https://mediven.com.my/ - Bernama