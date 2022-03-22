Malaysian media spotlight PM’s visit to Vietnam

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s (pix) official visit to Vietnam has made the headlines of major media agencies in Malaysia, which said the trip would help promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) highlighted few writings including on prestigious and popular dailies in the country, that said Ismail Sabri was warmly welcomed by his Vietnamese counterpart and other leaders, which reflected the traditional longstanding friendship between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Leading media outlets of Malaysia also wrote that the visit would help enhance bilateral relations in different fields.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), News Straits Times, The Star, Free Malaysia Today, and MalayMail ran many news pieces and articles on the PM’s schedule in Vietnam, including the exchange of cooperation documents.

The Malaysian media also cited the leader as saying that he appreciated the warm welcome extended by senior leaders and people of Vietnam to him and the high-ranking delegation of Malaysia, and that his first visit to the neighbouring country will help further strengthen the multifaceted ties of both nations.

The Malaysian PM was on an official visit to Vietnam from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. This was the first tour of Vietnam by Ismail Sabri since he took office in August 2021. — Bernama