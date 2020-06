KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-one Malaysian missions in Europe recently discussed on Malaysia’s overall engagement in the region, including issues related to palm oil, trade and investment through video conferencing (VC), said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Amidst gradual easing of the Covid-19 lockdown in some parts of Europe, 21 Malaysian missions in Europe held a VC on June 12, 2020 to deliberate on Malaysia’s overall engagement in the region, including issues related to palm oil, trade and investment opportunities for both parties,” Wisma Putra said in a tweet today.

Along with the tweet, were three pictures of dignitaries engaged in a discussion virtually.

Tweet handle @MalaysiaMFA is the official twitter account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. - Bernama