Malaysian Mom and toddler tragically killed in Toronto fire

PETALING JAYA: A mother and daughter from Malaysia were killed in a fire that destroyed their home in Canada.

It was reported by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) that Melissa Archana John, 38, had sadly died at the scene while her three-year-old daughter, Aria Jeanne Phoenix, succumbed a day later to injuries which resulted from the fire at their home in Brampton, Toronto in early June.

However, Melissa’s husband, Omar Watson is in a medically induced coma after sustaining serious injury.

According to Melissa’s cousin, Philip Subash, the victim’s parents are in the midst of obtaining their visas to fly to Canada as soon as possible.

“Although the incident happened last Friday, her parents found out about her death only four days later after not hearing from Melissa for a few days. They contacted Watson’s sister, who conveyed the tragic news.

“Aria and Watson were alive when they were rescued by the fire marshals. Aria did not make it the next day. Omar is still in a coma at the hospital,” he told the online portal.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated and the funeral will be held after Melissa’s body is identified.