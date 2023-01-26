Malaysian mother, daughter die after boat capsizes in Krabi

BANGKOK: A pregnant woman from Malaysia and her six-year-old daughter died after a long-tailed boat carrying the family capsized off the coast of Krabi province in southern Thailand on Wednesday.

In the 1pm (local time) incident, the family of three - the 36-year-old woman, her 38-year-old husband and their daughter were on Poda Island tour.

Governor of Krabi province Passakorn Bunyalak said it is believed that the long-tailed boat was hit by huge waves causing it to capsize.

“The family of three and boat operator were drifting at sea and later rescued by a local fishermen.

“All of them were brought to shore at Klong Sai Pier and rushed to Krabi Hospital.

“The mother and her daughter were unconscious when the fishermen found them. They were pronounced dead,” he said at a press conference today.

He added that her husband and the 45-year-old Thai boat operator survived and reported recovering well under close supervision at hospital.

When contacted by Bernama, the Malaysian Consul General in Songkhla, Muhammad Ridzuan Abu Yazid said the consulate office was doing its best to help the family to repatriate the bodies to Malaysia. - Bernama