Malaysian ‘Mowgli’ discharged from hospital

KUALA TERENGGANU: Muhammad Syukur Khamis, 14, dubbed the Malaysian Mowgli, was been discharged from Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) today.

He was warded in the hospital after vomiting following a fall from a buffalo during a photography session yesterday.

HSNZ director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus who visited the boy at the hospital this morning said a CT Scan on Syukur found everything was normal and there was no concussion from the incident.

“I can still play with the buffaloes as usual,” said Syukur, 14, when visited by media representatives this morning.

“Perhaps the buffalo’s back was slippery, that is why I lost my grip. After the fall I was giddy but I continued playing with my friends.

“But in the evening I began to feel unwell and started vomiting, that was when my father took me to the hospital for examination last night. Thank you, everybody, for your get well wishes. I have recovered,” he said.

The boy became an internet sensation when pictures of him bonding with his father’s herd of buffaloes won the grand prize at the Asian Geographic Images of Asia award last year. — Bernama