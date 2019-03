KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament today were united in condemning the terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday that killed 50 people.

Five parliamentarians from both sides of the political divide debated on the twin shooting after an emergency motion by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was allowed, with two ministers and two deputies also taking part in the session.

In winding up, Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the debate and the parliament’s stand would be extended to its New Zealand counterpart.

“The Dewan is extremely saddened by what happened and condemn in the strongest terms the incident.

“The attacks on the two mosques by a terrorist is an act of violent, extremism and vile.

“On behalf of the Parliament of Malaysia, I would like to extend our condolences to those affected, and the parliament stands together with New Zealand in rejecting all aspects of extremism and hatred,“ he said.

Mohamad Ariff added that he was confident the New Zealand government would ensure justice was served.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya said the government was still waiting for updates on a missing Malaysian teenager, adding that the full list of those killed in the massacre was only expected to be released by New Zealand today.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh urged Malaysians to take the attacks as a lesson to all not to issue any statements that could incite religious and racial tension.

Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong), meanwhile, urged the government to ban Australian senator Fraser Anning from entering the country after he blamed the attack on the Muslim community and immigration.

He also called for a ban to be imposed on any individuals linked with white supremacism.

Santubong MP Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar urged the government to heightened its security and increase monitoring to screen potential terrorists from entering the country under the pretext of tourism or work.