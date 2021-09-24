Malaysian music composer recognised for longest musical marathon

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian music composer has made his way into India’s Lincoln Book of Records, by conducting a musical marathon for six hours and 40 minutes in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

Vijayanathan Dhaharasen (pix) or better known as Composer Jay is said to be the first musician in the world to achieve the record.

The six-hour 40 minutes feat, with the number reflecting the 64th anniversary of Malaysia’s Independence Day, included 104 music students and teachers from Malaysia’s 13 states and Federal Territory with each participant sending the recordings of their performances through their hand phones.

The performance comprised of a combination of Malaysian patriotic songs, poem reading and statehood oratory from his fellow music students aged between six to 15 years.

“This international award is given in recognition to all my 104 music students and teachers across Malaysia for their tireless efforts for conducting the musical marathon which ,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Prior to this, Vijayanathan, who hails from Penang and runs ‘Jays Online Music’ in Kuala Lumpur, received the Tamil Nadu’s Edison Award in 2018 under the best music director category.

He also had the opportunity to sing under prominent Indian music director James Vasanthan for the song entitled ‘Yenna Solla’, from the film ‘Azhagu Magan’.

On May 2017, the vocalist and vocal tutor along with his 66 fellow pupils obtained a place in the Malaysia Books of Records for creating the “Most Number of Composers in a Single Album” award.

The album which comprises 19 songs, were composed, sung and written by these 66 pupils with the audio launch taking place in Petaling Jaya Live Art Centre in May 2017.

Lincoln book of records was established to recognise those who have done something extraordinary and showcased their capabilities to the society.

-Bernama