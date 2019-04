KUALA LUMPUR: Following the deadly terrorist attack at multiple churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on April 21, a Muslim group showed solidarity in the best way possible – by visiting a church themselves.

The group, which calls itself the Global Unity Network or Unity in short, spent this morning at the Sunday service at St Joseph’s Church in Sentul.

Led by its president Shah Kirit Kakulal Govindji, the group of about 25 Muslim professionals and students visited the church to show their support for Catholics in the country and around the world, amidst heightened security.

They also joined a dialogue with parish priest Reverend George Packiasamy.

Unity, which has been doing interfaith work for about two decades by reaching out to educate Muslims about other religions to promote unity, also visited Hindu and Buddhist temples in the city centre today.

Their act is seen as similar to the solidarity shown by non-Muslim New Zealanders following the Christchurch attack in March, where they had visited and guarded mosques there while the Muslims were performing their prayers.

The Easter Sunday attack in Sri Lanka had killed at least 350 people, while injuring hundreds of others.

Suicide bombers targeted four luxury hotels as well as three churches that were packed with worshippers attending Easter Mass at the time of the near-simultaneous attacks.

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibilities for the attacks, with the Sri Lankan government claiming the bombers might have been acting in revenge to the mass shooting in Christchurch.

Following the attacks on April 21, Malaysian police have stepped up security at places of worship nationwide, as well as embassies and consulates.

Churches in the city centre were also told to be on high alert ahead of the mass services today, with churchgoers also being advised to take precautionary measures.