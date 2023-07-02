Malaysian NGOs send aid to earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

KUALA LUMPUR: Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCARE) in collaboration withPertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM) has sent initial assistance worth RM200,000 to help the victims of yesterday’s earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

MyCARE chief executive officer Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said the assistance will cover the cost of urgent necessities such as ready-to-eat meals, tents and heaters.

“This initial aid can cover at least 1000 victims in Sanliurfa, Turkiye and northwest Syria (Afrin and Aleppo).

“MyCARE is aiming to raise RM1 million for the entire humanitarian mission to cover the basic needs of the 3,000 victims,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said the World Health Organisation (WHO) anticipates an increase in the need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in the affected areas.

Those who wish to donate may do so via the website https://mycare.qrd.by/turkiyeemergency.

Apart from MyCARE, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, has also provided immediate support to 23 health facilities across Idlib and Aleppo governorates, by donating emergency medical kits and supporting them with medical staff to reinforce their teams.

“Our teams have donated blankets and essential life kits to the displaced populations in northwest Syria.

“The level of damage in the region has caused the destruction of hundreds of houses, leaving thousands homeless,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Myanmar Ethnic Rohingya Human Rights Organization Malaysia (MERHROM) President Zafar Ahmad Abdul Ghani in a separate statement has called for has called for relevant parties to immediately deploy search and rescue teams to save the victims who are still trapped.

“We also hope that the relevant parties will send their doctors and humanitarian aid for the victims in both countries. Counsellors are also very much needed to help the victims cope with the trauma,” he said. - Bernama