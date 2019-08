MAKKAH: Malaysian pilgrims are now in Mina to perform the casting of stones at the pillars (in the symbolic stoning of the devil) ritual, said Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman

He said all the Malaysian pilgrims had completed wukuf worship at Arafah and began moving to Muzdalifah at 6pm yesterday.

“At 10.05pm yesterday all the pilgrims were already in Muzdalifah and at 11.50pm pilgrims started moving to Mina.

“Malaysian pilgrims will start casting the stones according to the schedule set by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah, after Asar prayers (3.47pm local time, 8.47pm Malaysian time) today,” he told reporters here today.

The Masyair ritual begins with Wukuf worship in Arafah, for a short while at midnight in Muzdalifah, than they would spend the night in Mina and cast stones at the three Pillars on “Tasyrik” day on the 11 to 13 of the Islamic calendar month of “Zulhijjah”.

This year involves 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims performing the fifth pillar of Islam aided by 640 Tabung Haji personnel.

Syed Saleh said the distance from the Malaysian pilgrims’ camps in Mina to the three Pillars’ (Jamrah) of Sugra, Wusta and Kubra was about 7.5 km, so it was important for TH to put a staff at the waiting post to guide the pilgrims.

Two ambulances were placed on the way to the mosque and another on the way back to the tents to provide treatment to pilgrims.

“TH personnel and medical staff are always ready to provide the best service to the pilgrims and extraordinary commitment was shown in assisting the pilgrims,” he said. — Bernama