PETALING JAYA: The plastic products industry is one of the most vibrant industries in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector, Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming (pix) said today.

Citing statistics from the Department of Statistics Malaysia, he said trade value of the manufactured plastics grew to RM19.76 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 3.4% from the same period last year.

From January to September 2019, exports of the manufactured plastics also rose 3.6% year-on-year to RM11.11 billion, he said.

Ong was speaking to reporters after officiating the 18th Term ASEAN Federation of Plastic Industries (AFPI) Conference (2018 - 2020) and 29th Asia Plastics Forum 2019 here, today. — Bernama