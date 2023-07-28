Malaysian PM meets HK chief executive to deepen ties, cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met with John Lee, chief executive of China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), here on Thursday to enhance ties and cooperation, reported Xinhua.

Anwar said he discussed issues of interest, including trade, investment, finance, transit rail system, education and tourism cooperation with Lee.

Noting that Malaysia is Hong Kong’s ninth-largest trading partner and the third-largest among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Lee said the bilateral trade between the two sides recorded a year-on-year increase of seven per cent of US$28.1 billion last year.

He added that the HKSAR will further strengthen cooperation and exchanges with Malaysia in areas such as commerce and trade, investment, innovation and technology, as well as culture and tourism.

Lee will visit local enterprises and attend a business luncheon jointly organised by the HKSAR and Hong Kong Trade Development Council to exchange views with local business leaders on Friday.

Lee is leading a delegation to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia to further strengthen the cooperation between Hong Kong and ASEAN-member states.-Bernama