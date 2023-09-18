Malaysian singer gets coveted golden buzzer on Lithuania’s Got Talent

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian singer Sherman Tan has earned the coveted golden buzzer on Lithuania’s Got Talent.

The 51-year-old impressed the judges and audiences who gave him a standing ovation after he delivered his rendition of ‘Iris’, a song by American rock band Goo Goo Dolls.

He received his golden buzzer from singer and actress Inga Jankauskaite, who was one of the three judges. The other two judges were TV host and performer Marijonas Mikutavicius, and TV host Justinas Jankevicius.

This win would mean Tan will be progressing to the finals.

In an interview with StarMetro, Tan gushed that he never expected to receive the golden buzzer.

“The whole experience was also funny and surreal because there would have been confetti and buzzer sound for the golden buzzer, but there was no sound and I wasn’t really sure what was happening.”

However, Lithuania’s Got Talent is not the first time Tan has participated in a talent show. He previously was a finalist in a European TV singing competition in 2019.

Tan has been residing in the Baltic state since 2019 and also performs in his own bar called Lucille.