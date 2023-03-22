Malaysian student becomes guide for Anwar’s delegation to perform umrah

JEDDAH: A Malaysian studying at the King Abdul Aziz University, here, has been selected as the mutawif (guide) for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his delegation in performing umrah today.

Mohamad Zarid Misbari, 25, who hails from Bera, Pahang is pursuing a four-year Syariah programme under the sponsorship of the Saudi government.

“I have been a mutawif for umrah pilgrims for about two years now, but this time the pilgrims are of a different level,“ he said, describing the experience as ‘valuable’.

Mohamad Zarid was appointed as the mutawif for the prime minister’s delegation by the Malaysian Consulate in Jeddah.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil arrived at the King Abdulaziz International Airport at 6.40 am local time to start his three-day official visit to the kingdom.

The delegation then proceeded to Mekah to perform umrah, completing the worship at about 11 am local time.

He is expected to receive a courtesy call from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha and the Muslim World League (MWL) secretary-general Sheikh Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa today.

The prime minister is scheduled to perform terawih prayers on the first night of Ramadan tonight at Masjidil Haram (the Grand Mosque) in Mekah.

Anwar is also expected to have audiences with the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud who is also the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia at the Al Salam Palace. - Bernama