Malaysian student detained in Egypt released

PUTRAJAYA: A Malaysian student at Al-Azhar University who was previously detained by the Egyptian authorities was released on the evening of Sept 24.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement said the student is in good condition and will continue his studies at the university.

He said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt through the Embassy of Malaysia in Cairo and the Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to ensure the welfare of the student is safeguarded.

“The Government of Malaysia also expresses its deepest appreciation to the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt for its close cooperation in this matter,“ he said.

Saifuddin said the ministry constantly pay close attention to the safety and welfare of Malaysians abroad and also advised Malaysians to always be aware of and obey the laws of the country they are in. - Bernama