KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Global Earth Day, WWF-Malaysia via its storytelling platform, Sembang@WWF recently organised an event for students nationwide to speak up on various environmental issues.

WWF-Malaysia executive director and CEO, Sophia Lim said the speaking platform was an instrument to listen and share ideas on what could be done as individuals to make a change for a better environment.

“Young people are among the best communicators on environmental issues and their impacts. They have a strong presence in the social media which is a great tool used to spark environmental activism,” she said.

Held for the second time at Wisma Kebudayaan Soka Gakkai Malaysia, the event also featured a forum discussion titled, ‘Joining the Conversation: No Plastic in Nature’.

In addition to speakers sharing their views, a representative from the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change, expert from the circular economy and WWF-Malaysia officials sat down to share the challenges and issues surrounding plastic pollution in the country.

WWF-Malaysia also launched the Living Planet Centre – an education initiative to produce an online library of original videos complete with interactive lessons for students and teachers to learn about the environment.

The platform celebrates innovative learning that sparks ideas from students worldwide to become leaders who will strive a balance between economic, social and environmental sustainability. - Bernama