Malaysian students in Hong Kong will be evacuated if unrest worsens: Maszlee

PARIS: The Malaysian Education Ministry (MOE) will evacuate about 400 Malaysian students in Hong Kong if the situation there threatens their safety.

Education Minister, Dr Maszlee Malik, said the MOE would also be in constant contact with Wisma Putra for any further action should the situation becomes critical.

“At the same time, the MOE via Education Malaysia Beijing will continue to closely monitor the situation in Hong Kong and report any updates.

“The safety and well-being of Malaysian students are our priority,” Maszlee told Bernama here yesterday.

The minister was responding to the travel notice issued by Wisma Putra today, which advises Malaysians who have non-essential needs to defer their travel to Hong Kong following the ongoing demonstrations and protest in some of its districts.

Malaysian students in Hong Kong are also advised to remain vigilant and alert on their safety and to constantly be in touch with the Consulate General of Malaysia to get the latest updates.

Maszlee is currently in the French capital representing Malaysia at the 40th Session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). — Bernama