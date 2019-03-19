Malaysian teen Haziq still missing after NZ shooting

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohd Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17, who went missing after a random shooting incident in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday has not been found.

Penang Welfare, Caring Community and Environment Committee chairman, Phee Boon Poh said New Zealand police are still seeking information on Mohd Haziq from his mother to assist investigation.

‘’Mohd Haziq’s mother is with police to provide the correct name and pictures as some bodies have yet to be identified and there maybe a need to carry out a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test before obtaining any statement from police.

“At the moment, we can only hope whoever have information on Mohd Haziq to contact us,” said Phee when contacted by Bernama News Channel today.

Meanwhile, Phee who is in Christchurch said another victim, Rahimi Ahmad, 39, from Penang had an operation to remove bullet fragments from his body.

Another two Malaysians, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 46, from Kedah and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46, from Kelantan are still being treated at the same hospital.

Mohd Haziq is the son of Mohd Tarmizi.

So far, New Zealand authorities have confirmed 50 died and 20 were injured in the terrorist attack at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers. — Bernama