KUALA LUMPUR: The world number two tower runner, Soh Wai Ching (pix) has officially announced his quest to break the Guinness World Records (GWR) on Nov 18.

The 26-year-old Malaysian, who is ranked number one in Asia, will be attempting to the ‘Greatest Vertical Height Stair Climbing in One Hour (Male)’ record in conjunction with the GWR Day.

The effort will take place at the Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur, located in Jalan Ampang, close to the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. Standing at 342.5 metre high, the luxury hotel is the fourth tallest hotel in the world and the third tallest building in Malaysia (after Petronas Twin Towers and The Exchange 106) to provide him with the platform to prove his mettle.

Wai Ching has one gruelling mission - to climb about 1.3km of stairs in an hour, to break the 1.227km world record set by Spaniard David Robles Tapia in Zaragoza, Spain on Jan 20, 2019.

The main objective of attempting the record is to inspire and motivate sportsmen, sportswomen, and youth to constantly put effort by thinking out of the box to achieve, despite the whole world facing the Covid-19 pandemic that has caused the cancellation or postponement of all races and events.

“Wai Ching is a person who rises when all the odds are against him. Even when his body is in incredible pain and leg muscles lock-up, Wai Ching’s mind can overcome the exhaustion and pain. He is able to pull himself off the floor.

“When you are able to do that consistently, you will become a winner. This has become his second nature, where he does not even think about it, he just does it. A true Malaysian and world’s number two tower runner who has been in the tower running sport for quite some time now,” Malaysia Towerrunning Association Vice President, Ravinder Singh said in a statement. -Bernama