Malaysian tower running champ raises bar

KUALA LUMPUR: Champion tower runner Soh Wai Ching is aiming to set new records in every event he plans to take part in next year.

“My goal for next year is to carry the Jalur Gemilang to the top step of all the international or local competitions that I will be participating in.

“I am planning to break the world record by running vertically on a stair climber machine in March and hopefully, I can break another world record when I run up the Petronas Twin Towers in August as well,” Soh told a press conference at Berjaya Times Square yesterday.

To promote tower running as a sport that is synonymous with Malaysia, Soh expressed hope the Youth and Sports Ministry would introduce tower running as an event in the 2027 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games, that will be hosted by Malaysia.

“We (Malaysian tower runners) are dominating the sports right now. We are ranked sixth worldwide, first place in the men’s category and 11th for the women’s. As the host for the 2027 SEA Games, we have the upper hand in winning in this sport in an international competition.”

Despite being the only Asian to conquer the Empire State Building in the US for two consecutive years, Soh plans to slow down in 2023 and only focus on participating in 10 to 15 competitions.

“I am very grateful for all the support I get, especially from the Better Malaysia Foundation, Petaling Jaya City Council, Berjaya Corporation Berhad chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan, Petaling Jaya Mayor Mohamad Azhan Md Amir, deputy chairman of Berjaya Corporation Group Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar and the Malaysia Towerrunning Association.”

This year, Soh secured 19 wins in 20 tournaments. He scored 14 consecutive wins and set 11 new course records since June 5.

He has been officially ranked by the Towerrunning World Association as the world’s number one tower runner since April.