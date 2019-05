PADANG BESAR: Three Malaysian youths arrived here safely Sunday after a cycling adventure of approximately 16,000km over the past 403 days from the United Kingdom.

Muhammad Amir Arsad, 29, Mohd Faizul Abdul Malek, 27, and Mohd Azmeer Faiq Mohd Rusli, 29, arrived at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex here at 9.30am.

Their arrival was welcome by Johor state executive councillor Aminolhuda Hassan, their parents, friends, and members of the public.

The trio expressed their gratitude for being able to return home after cycling from the United Kingdom to Malaysia for more than a year and crossing 13 countries.

Muhammad Faizul, 27, met by Bernama, said he and his two friends became acquainted on Facebook but only agreed to start the adventure in April last year.

“The greatest challenge was the cold weather. Besides that, people in foreign countries easily accepted us and even gave free accommodation,“ said Muhammad Faizul, who grew up in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

Sharing similar views, Muhammad Amir, from Batu Pahat, Johor, related their five-hour bitter experience when they were detained by a special security body after they have arrived in Kazakhstan, allegedly on suspicion that they were terrorists.

“We needed to answer various questions for five hours. However, we were released on good terms,“ he said.

Mohd Azmeer Faiq, 29, from Baling Kedah, said they did not face much trouble during the cycling adventure, and the prayers and strong support from their families kept them going. — Bernama