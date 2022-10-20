Malaysian who suffered stroke in South Korea returns home

SEPANG: The Foreign Ministry will find a solution to help settle a big portion of the RM280,000 treatment costs of a Malaysian who suffered a stroke in South Korea and received treatment there.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said the ministry will find a way to assist Azhar Mohamad, 37, who was hospitalised at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chungbuk National University Hospital, Cheonjung, South Korea, to pay off a large amount of the medical costs within 12 months as specified by the hospital.

Yesterday, Saifuddin welcomed Azhar back at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 5.15pm.

Azhar was accompanied by his siblings Fazillah, 35, and Norul Hanim, 34, as well as his cousin Noradilawaty Zainol, 44.

Saifuddin said the Foreign Ministry’s consular division received information that Azhar, who works as a factory operator in South Korea received treatment at the hospital on Aug 31.

He said Azhar would be taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAF) in Kuantan for further treatment.

“The ministry advises Malaysians who are abroad to register their whereabouts with the nearest Malaysian representative offices to facilitate assistance in case of any emergency,“ he added. - Bernama