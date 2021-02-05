Malaysian workers vaccinated in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A number of Malaysians working in Singapore were among 6,000 individuals who received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

“I feel relieved,” Imra Astata Ibrahim said when met after receiving his second injection at a polyclinic.

He and another Malaysian working in the marine sector, one of the sectors given priority for vaccination in the republic, received their first injection in stages in early January.

Imra Astata, 40, who accepted the offer from his employer without hesitation, expressed gratitude for not having to wait long to receive the vaccine.

“Now, I am more prepared to carry out my daily tasks that requires me to be at the frontline,” said Johor-born Imra Astata.

He only returned to the republic on Sept 24 after strict measures at the borders were introduced last March to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, Bernama reported.

As advice to those who are still sceptical of the vaccine, Imra Astata said: “Do not worry about the side effects as they are very minimal. To those who have yet to take it, please do so when the opportunity arises.”

He said he only experienced slight numbness and pain at the injection area during the first three days after the first dose.

“The injection is not painful, it was like taking a BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine injection during school days.”