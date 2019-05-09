Malaysian writer Saras Manickam wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize

MALAYSIAN writer Saras Manickam has been announced the regional winner for Asia in the 2019 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

Saras is a Malaysian freelance writer, language and creative writing teacher.

Her story My Mother Pattu explores a mother’s violent jealousy and envy towards her daughter, who finds that no one can protect her from the abuse except herself.

The Commonwealth Short Story Prize is awarded annually for the best piece of unpublished short fiction from the Commonwealth.

It is the only prize in the world where entries can be submitted in Bengali, Chinese, English, Greek, Malay, Portuguese, Samoan, Swahili, Tamil, and Turkish.