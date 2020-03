MANCHESTER: Malaysians abroad are advised to immediately register with the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission, said Wisma Putra.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been consistently monitoring the situation and has been reaching out to Malaysians abroad, especially in the Top-10 countries badly affected by Covid-19.

To date, there are 23,179 Malaysians registered in the United States, China (14,929), Japan (6,019), South Korea (4,297), France (2,401), Germany (2,218), Switzerland (790), Italy (380), Spain (150) and Iran (67).

In a centralised announcement by the ministry, Malaysians are advised to register their name, gender, identification card number or passport number, contact number and location to the nearest mission via email such as mwlondon@kln.gov.my, mwrome@kln.gov.my or mwrehran@kln.gov.my. — Bernama