Malaysians advised not to be deceived by offer of Furada visa for haj pilgrimage

MAKKAH: Muslims in Malaysia are advised to be cautious of haj packages involving Furada visas offered by travel agencies that are not TH licensed to avoid getting stranded at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Head of the Malaysian Haj Group Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman issued the reminder ahead of Wukuf Day, which is the culmination of the haj pilgrimage to fall on June 27.

“Every year there are reports of potential pilgrims stranded at KLIA because they do not have the flight tickets and visa to perform the pilgrimage.

“In a similar case last year, the pilgrims had paid between RM40,000 and RM80,000. This year, the amount will be higher with the increasing cost,” he told a press conference on the development of the haj operations here.

He said the issuance of the visa to perform the haj, apart from the quota given to Malaysia, is only by the Saudi Arabian government.

Malaysia received a Haj quota of 31,600 pilgrims for the 1444 Hijrah haj season from the Saudi Arabian government.

Syed Saleh advised potential pilgrims who obtained the visa to use the haj package services provided by Haj Pilgrimage Operators (PJH) licensed by TH only.

He said TH has appointed 22 travel companies to operate as PJHs fo5r Malaysian pilgrims on the Holy Land.

Individuals or travel agencies that offer Haj package services without TH’s approval is subjected to legal action under the Tabung Haji Act 1995. - Bernama