Malaysians affected by flood in Queensland relocated - Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry, through the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra, Australia, is closely monitoring the situation of Malaysians in Queensland following the heavy rains that hit the region since Feb 25.

The ministry, in a statement tonight, said Malaysians affected by the floods had been evacuated by local authorities to temporary shelters in the province.

It also advised Malaysians in Queensland to remain vigilant and abide by the instructions issued by local authorities from time to time.

Malaysians in the affected areas and in need of consular assistance can contact the Malaysian High Commission in Canberra by phone or email as follows: Malaysian High Commission in Canberra, Australia, 7, Perth Avenue Yarralumla ACT 2600; Tel: +61261 200 300/310, +61416 334 901 or email: mwcanberra@kln.gov.my.

According to international news reports, heavy floods following heavy rains that hit the region over the past week have killed six people so far. — Bernama