Malaysians can claim RM50 ePenjana incentive with Touch n’ Go ewallet

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go eWallet has been selected to participate in the ePenjana programme, which is part of the Short-Term National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) to enhance consumer spending and accelerate the growth of digital adoption in the country.

Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet is adding value through a plethora of#LebihBanyakEkstrarewards, having a wide selection of goods and services offered by its merchant partners ranging from the biggest names, SMEs and MSMEs in food and beverage to retail, groceries, fashion, entertainment, IT, and more.

“We are thrilled to be working hand-in-hand with the Government once again to implement ePenjana and we endeavour to create an ecosystem that best serves every segment of our society,” TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ignatius Ong said in a statement here, today.

The programme runs from July 31 until Sept 30, 2020 and Malaysians who are above 18 years old, earning an annual income of less than RM100,000 will be entitled to claim RM50 ePenjana in the form of e-wallet credit.

Claims can be made and used for any transactions at over 220,000 merchant partners of Touch ‘n Go eWallet within the programme period.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet, which has one million users, is also calling for new and existing users to complete their account verification process if they have not done so, in order to be eligible for the RM50 ePenjana incentive and to look forward to #lebihbanyakekstra rewards through every transaction with Touch ‘n Go eWallet. — Bernama