Malaysians continue to rally in support of Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians nationwide continued to rally in solidarity with Palestine yesterday, in line with Malaysia’s stand to support the beleaguered Palestinians against the onslaught of the Zionist regime.

In Malacca, over 5,000 Malaysians of various religions and ethnicities showed up for the Palestinian Defenders’ Mega Road Tour gathering at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Krubong.

Cries of Hidup Palestin, Merdeka Palestin and Hancur Zionis reverberated throughout the stadium, as protesters showed their objection towards the current crisis in the Middle East, some having arrived as early as 7am, dressed mostly in white and waving Palestine flags.

The gathering was also attended by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who arrived at around 9.30am with other state government leaders, in a show of support to the Palestinian people.

Ab Rauf told reporters the state government does not object to any NGO holding solidarity gatherings but said organisers have to abide by the set regulations, Bernama reported.

In Negeri Sembilan, shouts of Bebaskan Palestin marked the start of a Palestine Solidarity convoy by 200 Negeri Sembilan Pajero Malaysia & Frenzz club and Aman Palestin members at the grounds of Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

The 52-vehicle convoy travelled around 40km on a route starting from the stadium to Bagan Pinang beach in Port Dickson, said Negeri Sembilan Aman Palestin manager Mohamad Isfahmi Mohamad Nordin, adding that it would serve as a message to the world that Malaysia is standing side-by-side Palestinians in their time of need.

In Terengganu, three Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Malaysia educational institutions held a peaceful gathering at UCB Theatre Hall in Putera Jaya, Bandar Permaisuri yesterday in support of the Palestinian people, programme manager Tengku Ahmad Mujahid Tengku Mahmud said, adding that a total of 200 students from University College Bestari, Technology College and Bestari Skills Institute took part.

“The gathering started with prayers and participants were carrying placards with messages such as ‘Free Palestine’ to show their sympathy towards the suffering of the Palestinians,” he said.