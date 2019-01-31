Malaysians encouraged to nominate worthy individuals for the MyHero Award

PETALING JAYA: More Malaysians are encouraged to come out and nominate individuals who have undertaken courageous acts and done deeds for fellow citizens regardless of race and religion.

It is for the third installment of the MyHero Award.

The award, which is jointly organised by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI) and Nanyang Siang Pau, is meant to recognise ordinary Malaysians who have contributed to society and national unity.

The award was launched on Nov 22, 2018, with nominations scheduled to close on Jan 22, but it has now been extended to Feb 22.

Organising committee chairman Datuk Richard Lau Chi Chiang said the organisers were hoping to receive nominations of real life unsung heroes that have not been published in the media before, and that may have otherwise gone unnoticed.

“We are looking for people who have done something but did not ask anything in return or expect any recognition. These are the ones we want to pay tribute to.

“We want to recognise heroes who are not prominent, but have contributed to fellow citizens or who have changed someone else’s lives,” he told a press conference, here today.

Lau said the winners would be announced in an award ceremony on a yet to be announced date in June.

The nominee and proposer for the award must be Malaysians, with the proposer required to submit a short summary about the nominees’ contribution.

Six winners will be selected after a stringent vetting process and after all shortlisted nominees have been interviewed, they will subsequently be appointed as “National Unity Ambassadors” by the National Unity and Integration Department.

Five winners from the adult category will also each receive a cash prize of RM5,000 together with a trophy, with another winner from the “Teenagers Category” — a new category introduced this year for nominees below 19 years old — will receive RM3,000 and a trophy.

Further information can be obtained from www.facebook.com/myheroaward or contact KLSCCCI’s secretariat at 03-42532135.