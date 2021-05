PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians are encouraged to wear double face masks and a face shield in crowded and high-risk public areas, such as hospitals.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said wearing two face masks could filter up to 95 percent of the Covid-19 virus, although the government has not made it compulsory for now.

“The wearing of double face masks is encouraged, but not compulsory, but wearing a face mask is mandatory.

“If you are in a crowded or high-risk area, it is highly advisable to wear double face masks and also a face shield,” he said at a joint media conference with Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on the Movement Control Order (MCO) developments here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there was a report recently stating that the Covid-19 virus could be airborne and not only spread by droplets.

Ismail Sabri, meanwhile, stressed that the wearing of face shields and niqab without a face mask is an offence under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“Under Act 342, it is compulsory to wear a face mask in public, wearing other face coverings such as face shields and niqab cannot be used as an excuse for not wearing a face mask,” he said. — Bernama