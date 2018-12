BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: Eight foreign nationals comprising Malaysians and Filipinos were sentenced to two years in prison in Brunei for smuggling activities and lying in connection with a two-boat collision earlier this month, according to <i>Xinhua</i> news agency.

In that incident, one person was killed and another reported missing.

According to a <i>Borneo Bulletin</i> report on Thursday, a public prosecutor’s charges against the eight Malaysians and Filipinos stated they were involved in the smuggling of boxes containing alcoholic beverages on Dec 5, and had given false information to the marine police, the following day.

After the two speedboats collided on a river in Brunei, the eight nationals on the boats were thrown into the waters and were rescued by a passing ferry.

The foreigners later lied to the marine police, saying they were delivering fish for sale in Limbang, Malaysia.

The Marine police then gathered evidence which matched the rescuers’ descriptions of a number of cartons containing alcohol drifting in the vicinity of the accident scene.

This led to suspicion that the eight foreigners were involved in smuggling activities, the local daily reported. — Bernama