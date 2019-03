KUALA LUMPUR: A group of young men from Johor were willing to catch a 3 am bus from Johor Baru, just to take part in the Solidarity for Peace gathering held here today.

R. Balasingam, 25, and his two friends arrived at the Southern Integrated Terminal a few hours later and headed straight to Dataran Merdeka to join other Malaysians in calling for peace and rejecting violence.

The gathering organised by the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs) and Committee to Promote Inter-faith Understanding & Harmony in collaboration with the Civil Society Organisation, was held following the shooting tragedy at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand which claimed the lives of 50 people, including 17-year-old Malaysian, Mohammed Haziq Mohd Tarmizi.

“Although I am not a Muslim, I am deeply saddened by what happened at the mosques in Christchurch. I was shocked, as the attacks were so inhumane.

“I strongly reject and oppose violence, and I would like to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family members of Muhamad Haziq who was involved in the tragedy,“ he said.

The rally also included foreigners who wished to express support for the cause.

Sofian Sahouli, 38, from Algeria said the gathering could send a clear message that Islam was a religion of peace.

“We, as Muslims, accept all religions. Christians, Buddhists ... we are all human. We do not want this racism to go out of hand,“ he said.

Sofian also expressed sadness over the fact one of the victims was only three years old.

“He didn’t even know anything about this world. He shouldn’t be a victim of this act of terror,“ he said.

In the same vein, Abdul Solihin Mohd Safary, 25, from Sarawak said such rallies could unite not only Muslims, but Malaysians as a whole.

“This gathering has brought together Muslims and non-Muslims to state that we want peace in the whole world,“ he said.

Irene Koh, 58, who found out about the gathering through Facebook, said she had come to give moral support to the family members of Muhammad Haziq.

“I was so sad when I read in the newspapers about a young Malaysian who was killed (in the shootings),” she said. — Bernama