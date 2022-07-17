Malaysians in Sri Lanka advised against participating in protests (Updated)

KUANTAN: Malaysians living in Sri Lanka are advised against participating in any rallies or protests, especially ahead of the presidential election.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said although the situation in Sri Lanka now was under control, Malaysians still needed to take care of their safety.

“Malaysians (in Sri Lanka) are also advised to be constantly in contact with Malawakil (the Malaysian Representative Office) and not to easily believe in rumours they heard.

“They should also check and verify the authenticity of any information received with Malawakil,” he told a press conference after presenting prizes to winners of the MGTF Taekwon-Do Championship 2022 for Schools and Clubs in Pahang here today.

Elaborating, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, said so far a total of 126 Malaysians had registered with the Malaysia’s High Commission in Sri Lanka and they were reported to be safe with some of them having returned home voluntarily.

Saifuddin added that although the ministry has no plans as yet to evacuate Malaysians in Sri Lanka, it was ready to do so at any time.

According to international media reports, Sri Lanka has been grappling with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis after it failed to repay external loans totalling US$51 billion (RM226 billion) and is seeking help from the International Monetary Fund.

On the eighth anniversary of the MH17 tragedy, Saifuddin said Malaysia adhered to the principle of not pointing fingers at any country until the judicial process has been completed.

“We are aware that there are quarters that want to drag or accuse certain parties, but Malaysia has always adhered to the principle of law and a transparent investigation and judgment must be carried out first.

“Up till today, there has been no decision and therefore Malaysia’s stance has not changed despite some urging us to make statements. The Malaysian government is adamant that as long as there is no clear evidence and the investigation has not been completed we will follow the ongoing process,” he said.

He also hoped that the investigation into the incident could be completed immediately to seek justice for the victims as well as their family.

The Boeing 777 was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down in the eastern part of Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew onboard, including 43 Malaysians. — Bernama