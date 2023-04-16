Malaysians in Sudan safe; Wisma Putra closely monitoring unrest in the country

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum, Sudan, following clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday – which have led to political and security unrest in the country.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Khartoum confirms that certain parts of the city continue to experience unrest following these developments, the ministry said in a statement.

It said all 29 registered Malaysians in Sudan, mostly students, are accounted for and confirmed safe.

“The embassy is in close contact with them and is providing necessary assistance,” it said.

The ministry also strongly advised all Malaysians who plan to travel to Sudan to defer their travel until the situation stabilises.

The Embassy of Malaysia, currently operating temporarily from the residence of the Ambassador of Malaysia to Sudan, can be contacted at: +249 90 075 3633, +249 18 328 6379 or e-mail: mwkhartoum@kln.gov.my.

The Wisma Putra Operation Room can also be contacted at: +603-8887 4570, +603-8887 4770 and +603-8887 4445. - Bernama