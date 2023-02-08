Malaysians in violence hit Haryana state in India urged to stay vigilant

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s High Commission in New Delhi is advising Malaysians in the Indian northern state of Haryana to stay vigilant and comply with instructions issued by local authorities following the ongoing violence in the area.

The High Commission, in its X (formerly Twitter) account said it is closely monitoring the situation in which violence was reported on Tuesday in the area bordering the capital New Delhi after five people were killed in a rioting a day earlier.

“Stay vigilant and safe, everyone,” the mission (@MYHNewDelhi) said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bernama’s correspondent in New Delhi reports more violence on Tuesday in the north Indian state after five people were killed in rioting a day earlier.

The latest episode of religious violence started on Monday when a procession was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the Mewat region’s Nuh district.

Several shops and businesses owned by Muslims were set ablaze on Tuesday night in Gurugram, a commercial hub about 20 km from New Delhi.

The authorities in Gurugram, formerly known as Gurgaon, suspended internet services in the areas of Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi until further orders, local media reported.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal, both affiliates of the Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have planned fresh protests in Noida, a township in what is known as the national capital region (NCR), and Delhi on Wednesday, according to the reports.

To prevent communal tensions in the Nuh district and nearby areas, the Gurugram administration appealed to people “to refrain from posting content on social media that could hurt religious sentiments or threaten harmony”.

All fuel stations operating in Gurugram have been ordered not to sell loose petrol and diesel in bottles or other containers over apprehensions that the fuel could be used in arson.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF), an anti-riot police unit, conducted a “flag march”, a kind of show of force, in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area where more than a dozen shops were set ablaze.

Violence was also reported from Palwal, about 60 km from Delhi.

In Sohna town, a mob of 200 attacked the Shahi Jama Masjid, according to a report on the thequint.com news site.

Five people, including a mosque imam and two members of the Home Guard voluntary force, were killed in Monday’s violence in Nuh and Gurugram.

Dozens of people were also injured and at least five remain critical in hospital, according to the reports.

Nuh, located about 70 km from Delhi, has been under a curfew since Monday night. -Bernama