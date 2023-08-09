Malaysians invited to attend Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching on Sept 16

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public, especially the people of Sarawak, are invited to attend the Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan in Kuching next Saturday.

Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said various interesting programmes have been drawn up for the event, including the Malaysia Day Concert featuring local artistes.

He said that there will also be the signing ceremony of the Special Malaysia Day Book and the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy parade.

“A giant screen will be set up for those outside the stadium to watch the official events that take place inside Stadium Perpaduan.

“Let us celebrate efforts to build a united nation,” he said when appearing as a guest on TV1's Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Julaihi said the annual commemoration of Malaysia Day is crucial for educating the public about Malaysia's formation in 1963.

Sarawak has been chosen to host this year's national-level Malaysia Day celebration, with the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan,” and the ceremony at Stadium Perpaduan is scheduled to begin with a pre-performance event at 7 pm followed by the official event at 8.30 pm.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Dr Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma'ani Tuanku Bujang and the Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and wife Datin Seri Juliah Salang are among the guests of honour expected to attend the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16. -Bernama